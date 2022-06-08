Texans waive DaeSean Hamilton, sign Chad Beebe

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton is going to be out for some time after having knee surgery to repair an injury he suffered on Tuesday and the Texans moved to drop him from the roster on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Hamilton is being waived with an injury designation. He’ll revert to Houston’s injured reserve if he goes unclaimed, but would likely be released from that list at some point as initial word was that he’ll be able to return at some point this season.

Yates reports that the Texans have also signed wide receiver Chad Beebe. He played in 20 games for the Vikings between 2018 and 2020 and saw time as a returner while also catching 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamilton signed with the Texans in March. The 2018 fourth-round pick had 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games over three seasons in Denver.