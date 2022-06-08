Tom Brady’s un-retirement gave Mike Evans extra motivation

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was feeling down when Tom Brady retired early this offseason. And then Brady lifted Evans’ spirits with a comeback.

Evans said today that he thought Brady had done everything there is to do as a quarterback and that his retirement was final, but Evans is delighted that turned out not to be the case.

“I had no reason to believe that he would come back. He’s done everything, made a lot of money, best career ever. And he still wants to play. He just loves this game, he loves his teammates and he wants to win. He said there’s a sour taste in his mouth. There’s one in mine as well. Happy we got him back for at least one more year,” Evans said.

Evans said the rest of the Buccaneers are grateful to have a leader like Brady.

“A guy that doesn’t have to do it, he just loves it so much, he just wants to win, and he demands that, it’s added motivation,” Evans said.

This could prove to be Brady’s swan song, and if it is Evans wants to see it end with a Super Bowl.