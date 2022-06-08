Trent Williams: Nothing rattles Trey Lance and that will carry him a long way

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are ostensibly turning the page to have Trey Lance as their starting quarterback this season.

After San Francisco traded up to draft Lance at No. 3 overall last year, the quarterback was Jimmy Garoppolo‘s backup throughout the season. He started a pair of games when Garoppolo was hurt, defeating the Texans in a critical Week 17 game that helped set up San Francisco’s deep playoff run.

Even though there was some awkwardness with Lance and Garoppoolo, it wasn’t all that evident to their teammates. Lance has a new role on the field, but he’s still the same person.

“Seeing him in the locker room now, I don’t really see a difference,” left tackle Trent Williams said on Tuesday, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “He carries himself extremely well, which is why he’s here, why everyone is so high on him. We all know his attributes as a quarterback. But I think the way he carries himself, the way he holds his head, the way nothing ever rattles him, that’s his key feature and I think that will carry him a long way.”

Lance completed 57.7 percent of his passes as a rookie for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards with a TD.