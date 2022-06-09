$4.65 billion for Broncos is just a sign of things to come

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The value of NFL teams is going up. And it will keep going up. And up. And up.

As explained in Playmakers (which continues to be available for far less than an NFL franchise), some believe the average, random team eventually will be worth $8 billion to $10 billion.

It’s an important point for the players to remember when negotiating with the league. Even though the money coming through the cash register is roughly split on a 50-50 basis between management and labor, the players have no equity. The owners have all of it.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, a member of the NFL Players Association’s Executive Committee, addressed the dynamic of rising franchise values on Thursday.

“That’s the nature this business is going,” McManus told reporters, via quotes distributed by the team. “In [2018] the [Carolina] Panthers sold, and this is more than double. Baseball used to be America’s game, but I don’t think it’s anywhere close now. Football prints money, and it’s going to continue. They salary cap continues to go [up], the TV rights continue to go [up]. Gambling is just getting started. The values of these teams are going to continue to skyrocket, I believe.”

He believes right. Before too long, $4.65 billion will look like a bargain. The next team to be sold likely will hit $5 billion, especially since Josh Harris (as we’ve reported) would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos if he’d known that bid would have secured the team.

As we also reported, it wouldn’t have. The Walton-Penner group would have bid more than $5 billion. And they would have kept going, maybe past $5.5 billion.

Regardless of the final price, McManus realizes the benefit of having a true owner again.

“Any business structure is great when you have someone in place to lead and follow, and someone for our top executives to lean on,” McManus said. “With Rob [Walton] and the Walton-Penner group coming in here, I’m excited to have some direction. I know from their business standards the accountability that they’ll have at the top, and they’ll hold everyone to it to get us back to the winning ways that I’ve been hoping to get to.”

Simms and I touched on the subject during Thursday’s PFT Live. The quality of a team’s owner and ownership’s willingness and ability to fund the football operation is critical the the team’s success. Or lack thereof.

For the Broncos, it’s good news to have been purchased by one of the richest men in the world. By a man in Rob Walton who will become the richest owner in the NFL, by far. He’ll presumably give the front office the resources it needs to put a great team on the field. And that will make the Broncos real contenders again, ending a dry period that began after the retirement of Peyton Manning.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “$4.65 billion for Broncos is just a sign of things to come

  1. New Owner, New GM, New Head Coach, New Franchise QB with talks of a New Stadium. Not to mention max prime time games. What’s not to be excited about this year Broncos fans?

  2. Value of a franchise going up is great. It means Uber wealthy people will ensure the game’s survival no matter if you loathe them or not.

    Having said that the owner that pays $5B has to get a return on that investment. To say the NFL franchises will always go up in value is on par with saying my 401k will always go up in value too. Probably will, but we don’t know that to be true. Is it out of the realm of possibility in ten years that people will see this barbaric sport for what it really is? With this society you never know. Fans can get priced out as well. At some point the NFL will have rung out all the possible dimes from hard working people.

    Everyone is a genius when the value of anything goes up. Let’s check in in 18 months with those that have purchased a house in the last six months and see if that holds true. There is nothing that says the NFL will always be popular.

  3. I think Elon Musk should give up buying Twitter and instead buy the entire NFL and fire Goodell. He could also buy every NFL stadium and name their names each to Tesla 1, Tesla 2, Tesla 3 and so on. Oh well it’s.nice to dream.

  4. The Broncos have been hot garbage for the last few years, but overall is one of the most winningest franchises in NFL history. 8 Super Bowl appearances with 3 Championships, won by two Top 10 QBs in NFL history (John Elway, Peyton Manning). Denver has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the league, with a long waiting list for season tickets that’s 90,000 names long. The Broncos are watched by their surrounding states that don’t have NFL teams. Now, add-in legal gambling and $4.65b doesn’t seem that crazy. The next team likely up for sale will be the Commanders. Since they are a east coast team in a premier market, the price tag will likely be well over $5b.

  5. The Broncos still operate under the same Cap as everyone else. So the resources to put a great team on the field will only be as good as their ability to sign players that pan out, within that cap

  7. I suspect the average franchises will rise in value by 400-million or so over the next five years. Naturally the better franchise will do even better than that.

    Since the players aren’t ordinarily going to get ownership rights, I can imagine them getting a bigger piece of the operating income.

  8. The Broncos still operate under the same Cap as everyone else. So the resources to put a great team on the field will only be as good as their ability to sign players that pan out, within that cap

    There is a difference between Cash and Cap. Broncos will have a lot of Cash.

  9. Deep pocket owner = better facilities = better travel arrangements = better everything = attracts talent. That’s how the Broncos benefit from being on the top perch. Money talks. BS Spanos and Davis walks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.