Andy Reid doesn’t see anything getting in the way of a deal for Orlando Brown

Getty Images

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. raised some eyebrows during an appearance on NFL Network this week. While saying he is “very confident” the sides will reach agreement on a long-term deal, Brown also made a veiled threat to sit out the season in the absence of a deal.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared unconcerned.

“Hey, listen, there are things that are said,” Reid said, via John Dixon of arrowheadpride.com. “Half of it might not have been really said.”

Brown was on camera when he said, “Very confident. Very confident. Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I’m very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done.”

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown, giving them until July 15 to get a long-term deal done or Brown would have to play 2022 under the one-year, $16.66 million tag.

Given what the Chiefs gave up to get Brown, they want to keep him on the team beyond 2022 as much as Brown wants to remain in Kansas City long term.

“My thing is [that] you just try to do what you have to do to make it right — and be as honest as you can,” Reid said. “We’re quiet about that. We try to do everything with the person we’re involved with — and not tell the world about it. That’s how we go about business.

“Our guys are always very honest and deliberate, which I think is a great way to go — and something [owner] Clark [Hunt] believes in. Fair for the player; fair for the team. Llet’s roll. And that can be done with a good working relationship.”

Brown only recently hired a new agent, so the sides haven’t had long to negotiate. Reid confirmed General Manager Brett Veach and Brown’s representation, Michael Portner of the Delta Sports Group, are talking.

“We love Orlando here,” Reid said. “He’s a good human being. He’s a good professional; he’s grown up around it. I think he’s got good counsel. So we’ve just got to work through it.

“I don’t see anything that’s going to get in the way there. Just have the guys working together, keeping everything open — like any other opportunity you have to do deals with players.”

Brown started 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs, missing one game with a calf injury, and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl.