Andy Reid impressed with Josh Gordon’s offseason performance

Getty Images

There was a time when Josh Gordon was one of the NFL’s truly elite wide receivers. But since leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, Gordon has missed more games because of substance-abuse suspensions than he has played, and it’s an open question whether he’s ever going to be an impact player again.

Gordon is now with the Chiefs, and head coach Andy Reid says Gordon is doing everything asked of him during offseason work.

“He’s running better, he’s catching better and he’s working hard,” Reid said. “He’s a good kid and he’s smart, so that helps. That’s the way he’s approached this whole thing, and he’s getting reps.”

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill this offseason, and they need their other receivers to step up in Hill’s absence. If Gordon can play at anything close to the level he played at in his prime, the Chiefs will be thrilled.