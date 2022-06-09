Andy Reid impressed with Josh Gordon’s offseason performance

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 02 Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

There was a time when Josh Gordon was one of the NFL’s truly elite wide receivers. But since leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, Gordon has missed more games because of substance-abuse suspensions than he has played, and it’s an open question whether he’s ever going to be an impact player again.

Gordon is now with the Chiefs, and head coach Andy Reid says Gordon is doing everything asked of him during offseason work.

“He’s running better, he’s catching better and he’s working hard,” Reid said. “He’s a good kid and he’s smart, so that helps. That’s the way he’s approached this whole thing, and he’s getting reps.”

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill this offseason, and they need their other receivers to step up in Hill’s absence. If Gordon can play at anything close to the level he played at in his prime, the Chiefs will be thrilled.

  1. I know this kid has had more chances to succeed than most anyone, yet I hope with all my heart that he has tackled his demons and will once again become a solid NFL player.

    He never brought harm to another person. He never abused or beat or belittled another person. He never cheated, stole, or otherwise committed felony actions. He simply became addicted, in whatever form you want to call it.

  2. That’s funny. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 337 times, shame on everyone else.

    This guy is a total waste of effort.

  3. It has always been impressive to watch Josh Gordon play football. Off field has been like a continuous loop of a train wreck.

  6. Makes you wonder if last year he was told, prove yourself, work hard every day… We aren’t going to use you…. and if you last you’ll get a chance. We’ll, he’s lasted. And with out Hill in the mix, maybe his chance is coming.

  7. Is there a felon list that only the Chiefs and maybe another couple teams have access to? Asking for a friend.

  8. you mean pot posession. They don’t even test for this benign substance anymore.

    Meanwhile, halftime is brought to you by Coors Beer.

