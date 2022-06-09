Brandon Bolden: Josh McDaniels doing his own thing, won’t try to be the Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2022, 8:55 AM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

The last time that Josh McDaniels went from being a Patriots assistant to a head coach in the AFC West, his run ended after less than two full seasons with the Broncos.

One of the contributing factors to the decision to pull the plug in Denver during the 2010 season was when the league penalized the Broncos for videotaping an opponents’ walkthrough practice, which was an unwelcome reminder of the Spygate incident. That took place when McDaniels was on New England’s staff and the Broncos’ penalty was seen as a sign that McDaniels was working to do things the same way they did things with the Patriots.

McDaniels is now the head coach of the Raiders and one player who played for him in New England believes that the coach is going to go his own direction this time. Running back Brandon Bolden said McDaniels “just says things a little more stern” than he did when he was the Patriots offensive coordinator, but that change isn’t indicative of McDaniels trying to run a carbon copy of his former team in Las Vegas.

“This is something totally different,” Bolden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Are there a few things we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of that time? Sure. But we’re not trying to be New England. We’re the Las Vegas Raiders, and that’s what we’re going to play as.”

McDaniels waited a long time and passed on other opportunities before stepping back into the head coaching ring this year. Getting it right this time will make memories of the end of his Broncos tenure even more distant.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Brandon Bolden: Josh McDaniels doing his own thing, won’t try to be the Patriots

  1. How many Belicheck assistants have been winning had coaches?

    One, Bill O’Brian. McDaniels isn’t going to be the second.

  2. Lots of talk on this topic……I will say, it’s surprising Bolden moves his family annually during Covid. Gotta be tough on his kids.

  4. He took Tebow to the playoffs… that’s not an easy task. I thought his failures were due to people management skills. It’s interesting to hear he is sterner. I think they should have a good offense and a strong pass rush; you can do some damage with that. Tough division though.

  5. I believe he will do well. Hey, second timers make the best coaches, just look up in the history book.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.