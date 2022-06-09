Chiefs sign fourth-rounder Joshua Williams

Getty Images

The Chiefs got another one of their draft picks under contract on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word that the they have signed fourth-round pick Joshua Williams. Williams is the ninth of the team’s picks to agree to their rookie deal and second-round wideout Skyy Moore is the only remaining unsigned pick.

Williams had 31 tackles and three interceptions — one that he returned for a touchdown — in nine starts at cornerback for Fayetteville State during the 2021 season. He was also a starter in 2019, but the school did not play any games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams was one of three corners the Chiefs drafted this spring. First-rounder Trent McDuffie and seventh-rounder Jaylen Watson will join him in competing for playing time as rookies.