Chris Carson still not cleared to return to football

Getty Images

Chris Carson has not played since Oct. 3, because of a neck injury that required surgery. He still isn’t cleared to return to football activities, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday, and the running back’s future remains in doubt.

Carson is excused from the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp after not receiving clearance last month to return to practice.

“We’re waiting,” Carroll said, via video from Brady Henderson of ESPN. “There’s a big assessment to be done about two weeks from now. The docs and the surgeons and all that will reconvene and see where he is and let us know. . . . We’ll see what happens here. Just a whole lot of good hope. He’s worked really hard and really wants to come back and all of that, but I can’t tell you for certain at this point in time.”

Carson underwent cervical surgery on his neck in November and continues to have restricted range of motion.

His future, not just with the Seahawks but in the NFL, remains uncertain.

The Seahawks’ selection of Michigan State running back Ken Walker with 41st overall choice appeared to be a sign that the team has doubts about Carson’s return. They have Rashaad Penny, Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer at the top of the depth chart if Carson can’t come back.

Carroll called Carson “one of my favorite Seahawks, ever.”