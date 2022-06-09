Davante Adams confirms Packers offered him more money than Raiders

June 9, 2022
Just after reports emerged that receiver Davante Adams was being traded to the Raiders in March, several reports emerged from reporters on the Packers beat that Green Bay was willing to pay Adams just as much — if not more — than Las Vegas.

But Adams chose to go to Southern Nevada regardless, reuniting with his former college quarterback Derek Carr and getting closer to his native California.

Adams hadn’t necessarily addressed those reports. But he confirmed them in his Thursday press conference when asked about being happy in Las Vegas with his new organization.

“You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that. And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true,” Adams said. “But there’s much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me. So, geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round.

“And this isn’t Year Two, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do — you’ve got to stay out there. I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.”

Adams signed a reported five-year, $141.25 million deal when he was traded to Las Vegas, which at the time made him the league’s highest-paid receiver.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Packers last season.

  1. After a while the money really doesn’t matter as much anymore. 5 years / $141,250,000? Like I said.

  2. Nevada has no state tax, so even if the Packers offered “more” he may make more in Vegas. At the end of the day he could have demanded more. His real deal he far less than portrayed.

  3. Good for him choosing the right situation for him and not finances first. I do wonder if he wanted to get away from Rodgers though, not for football reasons necessarily.

  4. It sounds to me like he has placed value on something money can’t buy. Good for him. Good for Green Bay too. The trade collateral was excellent. Win-win.

  6. It looks like paying the players more money will no longer keep them in Green Bay any longer

  7. The Raiders might be getting Davante Adams, but they are NOT getting the production. Everyone knows this except Raiders fans. Huge win, win for packers – no high priced WR and they gained a ton extra draft picks.

  8. Should have hit up the Rams. They would have doubled the offer using their secret Swiss cap busting bank….

  9. dejadoh says:
    June 9, 2022 at 5:25 pm
    The Raiders might be getting Davante Adams, but they are NOT getting the production. Everyone knows this except Raiders fans. Huge win, win for packers – no high priced WR and they gained a ton extra draft picks.
    ———————————
    Last time I checked, two draft picks does not constitute “a ton.”

  10. It all came down to guaranteed money. Guarantee you Green Bay offered less guaranteed.

