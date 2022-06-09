Falcons using Feleipe Franks as a “hybrid” player

Getty Images

The Falcons still list Feleipe Franks as a quarterback on their online roster, but coach Arthur Smith said Thursday that Franks is a “hybrid” player.

Franks signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Arkansas in 2021 and played nine games, with three rushes for 6 yards. He is working at tight end after also getting some work there last season and as an H-back on the punting team.

“I’ve been pleased with both quarterbacks, with what Marcus (Mariota) and Desmond (Ridder) are doing,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Constitution-Journal. “Feleipe is still working in that (meeting) room. He’s a valuable football player for us. He’ll take some reps at quarterback. Put Feleipe in that hybrid category.”

Franks started nine games for the Razorbacks in 2020 after 24 starts at the University of Florida. He made the Falcons’ roster last season as a quarterback, backing up Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen.

The Falcons promoted Franks to the backup job late last season.

Now, he’s playing the Taysom Hill role for the Falcons, something Franks said he’s fine doing.

“Right now, it doesn’t mean that doesn’t change, but right now he’s working more at tight end than quarterback, but he also is a quarterback,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said.