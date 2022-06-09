Fourth-rounder Jack Jones agrees to deal with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are moving closer to getting their entire draft class under contract.

Agent J. Toolson announced that his client Jack Jones has agreed to a deal with the team. The fourth-round cornerback will sign a four-year deal in New England.

Jones was one of three fourth-round picks by the Patriots and one of 10 overall selections. Four of those picks have yet to agree to deals with the team.

Jones opened his collegiate days at USC, but was dismissed from the school and moved on to Arizona State. He spent three years with the Sun Devils and wrapped up his time in college with 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.