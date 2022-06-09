Frank Ragnow’s foot is fully healed and feeling “good”

Getty Images

Frank Ragnow missed 14 games last season with an injured foot. The Lions center needed season-ending surgery after rupturing a tendon in his foot in Week 4.

The Pro Bowler is fully cleared for football activities and participating in the offseason program.

“Foot’s good,” Ragnow said, via Benjamin Raven of mlive.com. “I don’t even think about it, which is good.”

Ragnow wanted to play through the injury, but it wasn’t possible. His absence was part of the reason the Lions did not have their starting offensive line on the field together during the 2021 season.

Taylor Decker missed the start of the season with a finger injury that required surgery, and, by the time he returned, Ragnow was out for the season. Jonah Jackson, Penei Sewell and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are the other starters on the unit.

“Obviously, last year was very frustrating, but it’s been good (so far this year),” Ragnow said. “It’s really beneficial for us, even just to spend time together because the chemistry with the O-line is huge. Us, even if the tempo is different, it’s just huge for us to understand how we all think and how we all flow.

“There’s a lot of unique looks, especially on third down, where some things have to happen without you even saying anything. The more reps and the more time you spend together, you understand how I might handle that look and how we may pass off that . . . or what I might be thinking to make the call, so they understand.”