Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson selected for Saints Hall of Fame

The Saints have named a pair of former players as the next inductees into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

The team announced that running back Fred McAfee and wide receiver Devery Henderson will both be inducted during the 2022 season. They also announced that longtime assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum has been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award. The trio will be honored over the weekend of October 28-30 when the Saints play the Raiders.

McAfee was a Saints sixth-round pick in 1991 and spent three years with the team before leaving for stints with the Cardinals, Steelers and Buccaneers. He returned to New Orleans in 2000 and remained with the Saints until retiring after the 2006 season.

McAfee only ran 209 times for 897 yards and five touchdowns, but was a core special teamer throughout his time with the team. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in recognition of his play in 2002 and has worked for the team since retiring. He is currently their vice president for player engagement.

Henderson spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints after joining the team as a 2004 second-round pick. He caught 245 passes for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns in the regular season and had 31 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs. He had 15 catches and two touchdowns in the playoffs after the 2009 season, including one score in the NFC title game win over the Vikings.