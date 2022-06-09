Jags expect C.J. Beathard back for camp, lose Jordan Smith for the season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 02 Jaguars at Patriots
Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson provided updates on the health of a couple of players on Thursday.

One of those updates was a positive one. Quarterback C.J. Beathard went for an MRI after being carted off the field with a groin injury earlier this week. Pederson told reporters that Beathard is expected to be healthy come training camp.

The wait will be a longer one for linebacker Jordan Smith. Smith is out for the year after hurting his knee. The 2021 fourth-round pick had one tackle in two appearances for the Jags during his rookie season.

Assuming Beathard stays on course medically, he’ll be competing with Jake Luton and E.J. Perry for spots behind Trevor Lawrence in the fall.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jags expect C.J. Beathard back for camp, lose Jordan Smith for the season

  1. I sure hate reading about players…any player…that loses a season to injury at this time of year. But especially so when it’s what might be a “fringe” player. One that has worked their butt off harder than others to reach their dream. Wishing the best for Jordan Smith.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.