Jake Camarda signs with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have signed one of their two fourth-round picks from this April.

The team announced that they have signed punter Jake Camarda to a four-year deal. Tight end Cade Otten, their other fourth-round pick, is one of two picks that remain unsigned.

Camarda was taken with the 133rd overall pick, which left him a few picks behind the first punter to come off the board. The Ravens took Justin Stout with the 130th overall selection.

Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt for Georgia during the 2021 season and also handled kickoffs for the national champions.

The Bucs still have Bradley Pinion and Sterling Hofrichter on the roster, but Camarda’s draft position should give him a little bit of an extra boost in any competition for the role in the coming weeks.