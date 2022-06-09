Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today.

Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that with the Giants. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler with two Super Bowl rings.

Last year Pierre-Paul played through a shoulder injury for most of the year, appearing in 12 games and having 2.5 sacks. He had shoulder surgery in February.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.