Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today.

Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that with the Giants. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler with two Super Bowl rings.

Last year Pierre-Paul played through a shoulder injury for most of the year, appearing in 12 games and having 2.5 sacks. He had shoulder surgery in February.