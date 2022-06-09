Jonathan Allen unbothered by Jack Del Rio’s opinions

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
Some outside the Commanders’ organization, including the NAACP, are calling for Jack Del Rio’s resignation or termination as the team’s defensive coordinator. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, though, isn’t one of those.

Allen, who has played for Del Rio the past two seasons, said he was unbothered by Del Rio’s comments comparing the 2020 social injustice protests to the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.

“Me personally, I don’t care about his opinion,” Allen told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com on Wednesday. “As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

In a Wednesday news conference, Del Rio shared his belief that there are “two standards” in conversations about the protests and the insurrection. He later tweeted an apology for calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “dustup at the Capitol.”

“In my opinion, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Allen said. “Some guys decide to share it on Twitter; some guys don’t. It doesn’t make one person better than the other. At the end of the day, you can have a difference in opinion and still respect one another. I feel like that’s what our country is about. That’s what our team is about.”

13 responses to “Jonathan Allen unbothered by Jack Del Rio’s opinions

  2. Count me as a Jonathan Allen fan. Everyone relax and move on with your lives.

  3. There are some elements that want to make having a different opinion illegal.

    Actually really scary.

  4. We must all think the exact same way. And by the same way, I mean the way the media elite tell us to.

  5. How did we get to this point where a person that doesn’t agree with your opinion must be fired?

  7. Not sure what the NAACP has to do with Del Rio’s comments on January 6. Kinda strange

  9. naacp will be calling for allens head next…
    .
    can’t have people taking like they live in a free nation.

  10. Well said. People need to realize, you don’t NEED to use Twitter. You can just keep things to yourself.

  12. Agree we can being able to disagree on most things, but Del Rio’s thoughts on what happened on Jan 6 are pretty warped & honestly quite disappointing from someone that’s responsible to lead & direct many individuals on how to look & react to what they see….

  13. I guess people don’t get that when you are in a corporate setting, you don’t issue opinions that reflect poorly on the corporation. Go work a job that doesn’t pay you millions of dollars to shut your mouth and do your job, and feel free to say what you like. He, or any Coach in this league don’t have that luxury, and they knowingly bought into that.

