Mitch Trubisky: I’m preparing to be the starter

Getty Images

The Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall, which means sooner than later he’s expected to take over as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback.

But by all accounts, free-agent signee Mitch Trubisky has been taking most of the first-team reps during the offseason program.

It’s June and those snaps hardly mean Trubisky will be the starter when the season arrives in September. But Trubisky said this week that he’s building a solid rapport with Pittsburgh’s skill players.

“I’m preparing to be the starter,” Trubisky said on Wednesday. “I feel like no matter what position you’re in, that’s what you should prepare like. So we’re all pushing each other, we’re all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn’t read too much into [taking first-team snaps]. But I’m getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we’re at right now. I feel very confident.”

Trubisky later added that he feels like he’s throwing the ball well and “we’re just executing at a pretty high level right now.”

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Trubisky compiled a 29-21 record as a starting quarterback in four seasons with the Bears. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 when Chicago made the postseason.

But even if Trubisky ends up as the starter to begin 2022, it’s only a matter of time before Pickett takes over.