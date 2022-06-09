NAACP President: It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated

USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio posted an apology on Twitter for referring to the January 6 insurrection as a “dustup at the Capitol.”

But Del Rio is still facing heavy criticism for his press conference remarks, which were in line with what he’s posted on the social media website for years.

On Thursday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement saying that Del Rio’s comments should cost him his job.

“It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated,” Johnson said. “His comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant. The January 6th insurrection — an attempted coup — was far from a “dust-up.” Each day we learn more and more on just how close our democracy came to autocracy. Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted. You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”

There’s been no indication from the Commanders that Del Rio’s job could be in jeopardy. But a Virginia state senator called Del Rio’s remarks “the nail in the coffin” to end a discussion of the franchise’s effort to secure public funding for a new stadium.

Though Washington was No. 2 in total defense and No. 4 in points allowed in 2020, the team fell to No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed under Del Rio in 2021.