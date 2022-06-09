NAACP President: It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 9, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio posted an apology on Twitter for referring to the January 6 insurrection as a “dustup at the Capitol.”

But Del Rio is still facing heavy criticism for his press conference remarks, which were in line with what he’s posted on the social media website for years.

On Thursday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement saying that Del Rio’s comments should cost him his job.

“It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated,” Johnson said. “His comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant. The January 6th insurrection — an attempted coup — was far from a “dust-up.” Each day we learn more and more on just how close our democracy came to autocracy. Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted. You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”

There’s been no indication from the Commanders that Del Rio’s job could be in jeopardy. But a Virginia state senator called Del Rio’s remarks “the nail in the coffin” to end a discussion of the franchise’s effort to secure public funding for a new stadium.

Though Washington was No. 2 in total defense and No. 4 in points allowed in 2020, the team fell to No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed under Del Rio in 2021.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “NAACP President: It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated

  5. what does the naacp have to do with any of this?
    .
    who are they to determine the employment status of anyone outside of their org?
    .

  7. As he’s a football coach and private citizen, let’s not get the pitchforks out for this. People are allowed to have thoughts and say things that don’t align with everyone else’s sense of decorum. I think Derrick Johnson should resign or be fired for suggesting that Del Rio should be.

  10. He should’ve been dealt with immediately. No place for him in the NFL. For some reason, the Riley Cooper’s of the league sneak under the radar.

    FIRE his ass!

  12. I am calling for NAACP President Derrick Johnson to resign or be terminated. Is this how it works when you don’t agree with what someone says? Did I do it right?

  14. 1. People have the right to peacefully protest, regardless of the reason and whether anyone else thinks it is justifiable or not.
    2. Violence and destruction of public property is wrong.

    This are such simple concepts but get lost on so many people for some reason, including apparently Del Rio and the NAACP.

  15. Can the entire team just be terminated? The only good thing they didn’t do in recent memory was trade for Watson.

  16. It is sickening. There’s groups out there who only approve of free speech, if it’s the same opinion they have.

  18. Everyone has a right to their opinion, including this guy. Whoever he is. Whether your opinion matters is another issue entirely and I really don’t see why his would in this particular instance.

  19. Some people in society need some thicker skin. Jack exercised his 1st Amendment rights. If you don’t like it so what deal with it like an adult. Bet Johnson has said things others don’t like and just ignored it.

  20. Del Rio offered his commentary immediately after a practice in his role as a coach of the Washington Commanders. How can the public determine if his comments are his own or the official thoughts of the Washington Commanders?

    I can see how the Commanders can now openly question his judgement because its obvious he does not think about the consequences of his actions prior to speaking.

  21. theoriginalsurferbob says:
    June 9, 2022 at 3:06 pm
    It is sickening. There’s groups out there who only approve of free speech, if it’s the same opinion they have.

    —–

    Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature come to mind

  25. I think Jack needs to find the Tucker Carlson mute button on his TV. He is entitled to his opinion and also to keep said opinion to himself because it offends reasonable peoples sensibilities. Stick to coaching Jack ….and be quiet about controversial topscs.

  26. I completely and wholeheartedly disagree with what Jack Del Rio said, but this is a conversation America needs to have or we’ll remain divided. Forcing him out is wrong.

  27. Jack said absolutely nothing that had to do with skin color. NAACP???

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.