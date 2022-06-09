Ravens sign fourth-round selection Charlie Kolar

Getty Images

The Ravens signed another draft choice, leaving only four of 11 selections unsigned.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar on Thursday, tweeting a photo of Kolar with his contract.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (fourth round), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth round) and punter Jordan Stout (fourth round) have yet to sign.

Kolar was one of two tight ends the team drafted. The Ravens also made Isaiah Likely a fourth-round choice. Kolar was the 128th overall choice and Likely the 139th.

In four years at Iowa State, Kolar made 168 receptions for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. That includes 62 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns last season.