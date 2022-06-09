Tom Brady doesn’t deny offseason reports linking him to the Dolphins

Getty Images

PFT and others have reported that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had hoped to engineer a path to Miami for 2022. It would have begun with Brady becoming a minority owner (and possibly a front-office executive) with the Dolphins, and it would have continued with Brady emerging from retirement to play for the Dolphins. (In the interim, the Dolphins would have hired Sean Payton to coach the team.)

Brady, in his first press conference of the 2022 offseason, was asked whether there is any truth to the reports that he was interested in joining the Dolphins, in any capacity. In response, Brady did not deny it.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people as I’ve had for the last three or four years in my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said, via quotes circulated by the team. “I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football. And I think for me the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team. That has been my commitment to this team and organization. It’s been so much fun for me to come here two years ago. It’s been almost two and a half years now, and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey. It’s not over. We’ve still got a lot to accomplish. I’ve got a long life ahead and there are a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now, and this is the current moment. And I’m really excited about going out there and trying to compete and win a championship.”

The plan to bring Brady and Payton to the Dolphins imploded after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores initiated a landmark lawsuit. The paperwork was filed on the same day Brady announced his retirement.

After this season, Brady will become a free agent. He can either begin his 10-year, $375 million run as the No. 1 analyst at Fox, or he can sign with any team he chooses — if he chooses to keep playing.