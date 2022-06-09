Tom Brady: It’s challenging to know if you want to play next year when you’re 44

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
NFL: JUN 07 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp
Getty Images

Tom Brady retired and then un-retired this offseason, making this the first year of his adult life that he didn’t know for sure he wanted to keep playing football. He says that at his age, it’s hard to be sure.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, said that the reality of being the oldest player in the NFL is that he just doesn’t have the same perspective as the players who are two decades younger than him.

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.”

Brady said that playing at his age is more of a grind than it was decades ago.

“When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100 percent football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment,” Brady said. “It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can.”

Brady is all-in on his age-45 season, but it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll still be playing in 2023 at age 46.

16 responses to “Tom Brady: It’s challenging to know if you want to play next year when you’re 44

  1. “I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can”

    Tom seems like an out of touch elitist. People are really struggling in this country, but he isn’t one of them!

  4. This goes to show how out of touch with reality Brady is. Meanwhile almost every other 44 year old know that they will likely continue to have to work for at least 20 more years just to survive!

  6. Tom is a risk taker…and by that I mean ,at his age he’s taking a huge chance of a career ending injury .It increases substantially EVERY year he keeps playing at his age. It’s his choice by all means, but I pulled a hammy taking the yard work trash cans to the curb.

  7. Go away already. Should a gone out on top as opposed to becoming a joke like Farvre. He’ll never hoist another trophy

  12. Tom seems like an out of touch elitist. People are really struggling in this country, but he isn’t one of them!……..

    There will always be those who struggle – some just more than others….but this is a Football Story…………..

  13. “Challenging”?! I have different words for it: “Selfish”, “Narcissistic”, and “Megalomaniac”! There’s a reason veterans talk about giving something back to the game. That means stepping aside, making opportunities for those coming after you, and maybe actually mentor them in some way, not continue to build your brand and feed your ego!

  15. The “Brady will never hoist a Lombardi again” meme from 2013 did not age well.

  16. “I am glad he’s back…..more chances for him to get hit.”

    lol We all know pass rushers can’t even breath near or stare at Tom without getting a roughing the passer penalty

