Virginia tables Commanders stadium bill

Getty Images

There will be no free money in Virginia for the construction of a Washington Commanders stadium. At least not this year.

Via the Associated Press, the Virginia General Assembly has tabled legislation aimed at partially financing a new venue in the state.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw told the AP that there are too many issues and controversies. He said the measure could be re-introduced in 2023.

The Commanders said in a statement that the team supports the legislature’s decision to “more deeply examine this issue.”

“We look forward to continued engagement and open dialogue with stakeholders across the Commonwealth to share our vision and hear directly from communities on their economic development objectives and how we can be a trusted, reliable partner to realize those outcomes,” the Commanders said.

When, when it comes to free money, there’s nothing wrong with a little patience. Regardless, no NFL owner needs taxpayer money to build a stadium. More and more communities need to take a stand against this warped Field of Dreams presumption that, “If you pay for it, they will stay.”