Chris Carson on neck injury: No timeline for return, I’ll keep fighting

Seahawks running back Chris Carson hasn’t received medical clearance to return from the neck injury that ended his 2021 season and head coach Pete Carroll said this week that Carson’s outlook for the future remains uncertain, but Carson isn’t giving up hope that he’ll be back.

Carson said that “no timeline” exists for him to get the green light for football activities at this point and that he is going to work to “keep building strength” until he gets the OK to resume his career.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson said, via Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”

The Seahawks re-signed Rashaad Penny and drafted Ken Walker in the second round, so they have options in the event Carson can’t make it back to the lineup.