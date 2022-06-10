Giants sign Keelan Doss, waive T.J. Brunson

Getty Images

The Giants have elected to add one of the players who was with the club on a tryout basis this week.

New York announced on Friday that the team has signed receiver Keelan Doss.

Doss was a Hard Knocks star in 2019 with the Raiders, which chronicled his journey trying to make the team as an Alameda native — the location of team headquarters when the franchise was still based in the Bay Area. Doss initially didn’t make the 53-man roster and signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad. But then returned to the Raiders about a week later when the club released Antonio Brown. Doss caught 11 passes for 133 yards that season.

Doss has also had stints with the Falcons and Jets. He hasn’t appeared in a game since 2020.

As a corresponding move, the Giants have waived linebacker T.J. Brunson, who appeared in five games for the club in 2020.