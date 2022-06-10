Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones is the real deal

Getty Images

Mac Jones had a solid rookie season as the Patriots’ quarterback, helping lead the team to a postseason appearance.

Like all players, Jones needs to take a significant step from Year One to Year Two. According to receiver Jakobi Meyers, Jones is taking the necessary steps to do so.

“You say, ‘Has he taken control of the offense?’ That’s just a capital Yes — exclamation mark, exclamation mark,” Meyers said Thursday via Dakota Randall of NESN. “He’s the real deal. Just kinda what he sees, we’re all just trying to catch up to his mind, his vision. I know him and the coaches have been doing a great job of relaying information to us, but ultimately when we’re out there, he tells us. And we ask him like, ‘How do you want it? Where do you want us to be? When do you want us to be there?’

“He’s been really adamant about what he says. He has a clear vision in his mind. It’s real easy to work with him because he puts us in the right direction and we’ve just gotta catch the balls he throws.”

Jones has reportedly been more vocal during the Patriots’ offseason program, asserting himself as the team’s clear leader. That’s going to be important in what should be a competitive AFC East in 2022.

In 2021, Jones finished the season with a 67.6 completion rate, passing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.