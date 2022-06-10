Joe Schobert visiting Saints

Getty Images

The Saints spending some time with a potential addition to their linebacking corps before they wrap up their offseason program.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Joe Schobert is visiting with the team. Schobert was released by the Steelers after they signed Myles Jack in mid-March.

Schobert started 15 games during his lone season in Pittsburgh. He had 112 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in those appearances.

Schobert was a 2016 fourth-round pick in Cleveland and spent his first four seasons with the Browns. He moved on to Jacksonville in 2020 and was traded to the Steelers last year.

The Saints already have Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Zack Baun, Kaden Elliss, Eric Wilson, and fifth-round pick D'Marco Jackson in their linebacker group.