Jordan Love: I’ll take what I’m given and run with it

Posted by Josh Alper on June 10, 2022, 8:21 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was in Green Bay for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week and that meant Jordan Love didn’t get to run the first team offense the way he has throughout the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.

Love will get more chances to do that this summer, but he’ll be locked to the bench if all goes as planned for the Packers during the regular season. Given Rodgers’ new contract, it’s not clear that Love will ever get the chance to pilot the Packers in a meaningful game but the 2020 first-round pick is adamant that he isn’t focusing on that part of his future.

Love said that he’s “more comfortable, relaxed, and being able to process things at lot faster” than he was earlier in his career and that he’s continuing to devote his energy to getting better rather than whether or not his future lies in Green Bay.

“I am human,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “And that stuff’s going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don’t even want to think about that stuff. I can’t control what’s going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I’m just here right now. I’ll take what I’m given and run with it.”

Rodgers said this week that he plans to finish his career with the Packers, but gave no hints about when that might be. Unless it is after the 2022 season, it’s hard to feel confident that Love is going to be his successor in Green Bay’s offense.

11 responses to “Jordan Love: I’ll take what I’m given and run with it

  1. That is right, just keep getting better and enjoy drawing a pay check with the best seat in the house. Lucky young man, for sure.

  2. Also Jordan Love: I’ll Hold The Ball Too Long and Run With It

  3. A real shame how they have destroyed the kid’s career. Disgusting, really.

  4. If Love were ready to take the helm they would have shipped rogers out for a haul of picks… Love clearly isn’t ready

  5. By the end of the season, he will have earned a total of $10M from his NFL career at the age of 24. Not bad work if you can get it.

  6. What a complete waste of a first round pick for the packers. Not saying love isn’t good or doesn’t have potential or couldn’t live up to first round expectations, I’m just saying that it was a waste of a pick for the Packers.

  7. Such a luxury to be able to develop QB talent for a few years instead of desperately throwing a rookie to the wolves to sell a few more jerseys and tickets.

  8. As long as I’m here, I’m calling the shots, so Love has no choice but to go with whatever I say. Everyone knows who runs this franchise. Hint, it’s not Murphy, Gute, or La Fleur.

  9. The drafting of Jordan Love can be seen as either the motivation for Aaron Rodgers’ two consecutive MVP seasons or negating the missing pieces to get to the Super Bowl.

  10. And the Packers will pick up your option. Do well with that 5th year and you will have hit lotto twice.

    Do okay and someone will still give you at least 30 for 2, considering your body has been sacked how many times?

    Do lousy and if you are a ‘team guy’, you will get the best job in all of Sports: Clipboard holder. Geno Smith is still in this league. Matt Barkley lasted how long? Scary.

    Real athletes want to show and compete. Either way, you’re kind of lucky not have been David Carred. Or Kenny O’Briened. They still feel the hits…

  11. What love has been given is unrealistic expectations from the packers trading up to over draft him.

