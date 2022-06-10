Josh McDaniels: We’re thrilled to reach an agreement with Hunter Renfrow

Getty Images

After reports emerged of receiver Hunter Renfrow agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Raiders on Friday morning, the organization has made it official.

Las Vegas announced Renfrow’s new deal on Friday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come,” head coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement released by the team. “Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow has been one of the team’s most consistent receivers in his first three seasons. He caught 49 passes for 605 yards with four touchdowns as a rookie and followed that with 56 receptions for 656 yards and a pair of TDs in 2020. But he broke out in a big way last season, leading the Raiders with 103 catches, 1,038 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Renfrow should continue to be a key piece of Las Vegas’ receiving corps along with Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

Though Waller has two years left on his contract, he could be next in line for an extension. Waller is currently vastly underpaid based on recent new deals for others at his position.