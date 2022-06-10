Marquez Valdes-Scantling: I’m living right to go from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Most wide receivers who have left the Packers in recent years have had to lower their expectations of a quarterback because their new one wasn’t going to be on the same level as Aaron Rodgers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn’t had to make that kind of an adjustment this offseason. Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs, so he’ll be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in his new home and he said this week that he was reminded of Rodgers by a throw Mahomes made in a recent practice.

It was a no-look pass Mahomes made while rolling out, which is something Valdes-Scantling was ready for because Rodgers’ penchant for doing the same thing taught him to be “always aware that the ball could come to you at any given time.” That’s not the only similarity Valdes-Scantling has seen and he knows he’s lucky to have bounced from one to the other.

“There’s not much difference, one is just a little bit older,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just super excited to have the two best quarterbacks throw me the ball. I guess I’m living right.”

While Valdes-Scantling didn’t experience a change in fortunes with the guys throwing him the football, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted that there will be a change in the way Valdes-Scantling plays with his new team. Reid said the wideout will be “able to work some of the primary underneath routes that he maybe didn’t do quite as much in Green Bay because of who they had there” and that could lead to more balls coming his way during his first year in Kansas City.