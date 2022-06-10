Patriots sign Tristan Vizcaino, cut Quinn Nordin

Getty Images

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino’s workout with the Patriots this week went well.

The Patriots announced on Friday that they have signed Vizcaino to their 90-man roster. Kicker Quinn Nordin was waived to make room for Vizcaino.

Vizcaino played one game for the 49ers in 2020 and six games for the Chargers last season. He was 9-of-10 on field goals and 17-of-22 in extra points over the course of those appearances.

Nordin signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Michigan last year. He made their initial 53-man roster, but didn’t play in any games before or after going on injured reserve in mid-September.

Nick Folk handled the kicking duties for New England last year and he re-signed with the team earlier this year.