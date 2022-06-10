Ron Rivera fines Jack Del Rio $100,000

Getty Images

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has faced harsh criticism and calls for his job after referring to the January 6 insurrection as a mere “dustup at the Capitol.” Today his boss decided that Del Rio won’t be fired, but will be fined.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released a statement harshly condemning Del Rio and saying his comments do not reflect the values of the team. Rivera has fined Del Rio $100,000, which will be donated to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, but Rivera indicated that Del Rio will remain the team’s defensive coordinator.

“This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday,” Rivera said. “His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

“After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.”

Del Rio previously issued an apology for his statements.