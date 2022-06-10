Ron Rivera fines Jack Del Rio $100,000

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 10, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT
Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has faced harsh criticism and calls for his job after referring to the January 6 insurrection as a mere “dustup at the Capitol.” Today his boss decided that Del Rio won’t be fired, but will be fined.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released a statement harshly condemning Del Rio and saying his comments do not reflect the values of the team. Rivera has fined Del Rio $100,000, which will be donated to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, but Rivera indicated that Del Rio will remain the team’s defensive coordinator.

“This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday,” Rivera said. “His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

“After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.”

Del Rio previously issued an apology for his statements.

40 responses to “Ron Rivera fines Jack Del Rio $100,000

  1. No matter your opinion, stay off Twitter! It’s a garbage dump there!

  4. I now have a ton of respect for Ron Rivera. Wow. Very impressed. Now that’s leadership.

  7. Good. This sets a precedent for any person or player who expresses opinions that are not in alignment with company values. Or wait… didn’t the NFL already do this with Colin Kaepernick? At least Del Rio still has a job.

  8. I think the letter was enough to clarify the feelings of the org. Fining him $100k makes Rivera look like the bad guy and Del Rio the victim, eliciting the total opposite effect of what we’re going for here.

  9. Once again, Rivera standing up and showing himself to be apparently one of the few grownups in the league.

    One can question and debate what truly goes on behind any public action and who is involved in it, but time and again, from the start of COVID up to now, Rivera has repeatedly been a public voice of thoughtful reason and I don’t think that’s an accident.

  10. Not my Team, but if it was, he’d be terminated (fired). Free speech is freedom from persicution from the government for speech. Not speech without consequences.

  12. A ton of respect for Coach Rivera. There is no debate on 1-6. You either are for democracy or against it.

  13. It’s such a relief to learn that the Commanders have fixed all of their ownership, stadium, and football operation disasters, and now have the spare time to dabble in politics.

  14. Disappointing move by a formerly classy HC. Rivera used to be a great leader but now has given in to the mob.

  15. Loser franchise. Fine a guy for expressing his opinion.

    They won’t win anything ever.

    Washington Commodes

  17. When enough people figure out that extremes of both left and right are dangerous and silly, then we’ll all be better off. The NFL, too, would be best served staying in the center.

  18. Anyone you can watch the videos of January 6th and call it a dust-up is seriously out of touch with reality

  19. Public figures have a greater responsibility in everything they do and say ,it goes with the territory. Hopefully jack will reflect on that next time he decides to give his uneducated opinion.

  21. He was fined for expressing his opinion not related to the NFL. This is your America, language police.

  25. When it comes to being punished for freedom of speech it’s almost always a one way street…

  27. The comment above is correct — freedom of speech does not apply to private employment settings. However, while the Commanders have the right to can him, and I may not believe in his political beliefs, it is a shame that an employees would face termination just for stating political beliefs or interpretation of political events (obviously an event where 5 people were killed and the chambers of congress stormed is hardly a dust-up).

  28. Sad that Rivera wants to play thought police. You can agree or disagree with JDR’s statements but fining stifles free speech. Of course JDR should not state his on company time as it may come across as team position.

  31. Well, now we know why the Raiders fell apart in 2017. Thanks Jack, you’re clueless. He stinks as a d cord almost as much as he did a HC….

  34. Ron Rivera is a class act. And donating the money to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fundis the right thing to do.

  35. Oh please tell us coach, what are the values of the organization? Ask Dan Snyder because he’s such an upstanding citizen of our society.

  36. All of you crying about freedom of speech thinking it also means freedom from consequence lmfao when you represent an organization, you need to mindful of the things you say. You can argue about what he actually said all you want, but this is how the adult world works.

  37. I’m awestruck at the people who don’t understand what the 1st amendment applies to and where it’s a non factor.

  39. This is beyond ridiculous, fining a guy for expressing an opinion.

    NFL still hasn’t done a thing about Deshaun Watson. Priorities.

  40. Normally Rivera is the only one that makes any sense in Washington, but this isn’t one of those times. Just talking to him and telling him to keep his mouth out of politics would have probably sufficed and move on. Fining someone for free speech sets a BAD example.

