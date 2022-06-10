Rusty Hardin calls the most recent claims made against Deshaun Watson “totally false”

Getty Images

When the 24th lawsuit was filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday, attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement explaining that there would be no immediate response, because “[o]ur legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today.”

Hardin provided an implicit response on Friday, in a text message to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“The Browns and all of us that know Deshaun are still totally behind him,’’ Hardin said. “These latest claims by [Tony] Buzbee change nothing, and they are totally false, and that will ultimately be what everyone concludes when they hear the evidence.’’

Hardin and his colleague, Leah Graham, repeatedly have called the claims meritless and/or false. They’ve tried to paint Buzbee as the ringleader for claims that they regard as, basically, frivolous.

As previously mentioned, it would be difficult if not impossible to Buzbee to hold together a group of 22 (now 24) plaintiffs who have weak claims and who are motivated solely by a payday. They each could have had a six-figure payday in October. Eighteen were ready to go; the deal fell apart because four refused. Common sense suggests that, if it was just about getting money for nothing, one or more of the 18 would be complaining to friends, family, etc. about the ongoing delays and lack of progress. Such statements, if made, could be pursued and secured via the discovery process.

Regardless, the point for now is that Hardin and his team apparently have investigated the 24th claim, and they apparently have decided it is “totally false.” Barring a settlement, a jury eventually will decide whether it agrees.