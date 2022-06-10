Skyy Moore signs rookie deal as Chiefs complete draft class signings

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore has signed his four-year rookie contract. Moore posted the photo of his signing on Instagram, smiling at the camera with a pen in hand.

He was the last of the team’s 10 draft selections to sign, wrapping up the Chiefs’ draft class. The Chiefs signed seven players before their rookie minicamp last month, signed third-round choice Leo Chenal early in the organized team activities and then got fourth-round choice Joshua Williams under contract earlier this week.

The Chiefs made Moore a second-round choice to help replace Tyreek Hill, whom they traded to the Dolphins this offseason.

Moore made 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Western Michigan.