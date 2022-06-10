Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Getty Images

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation.

“It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”

As noted by Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Berberian agreed earlier this week that her 2021 lawsuit, aimed at forcing the sale of the 36-percent interest held by the family’s trust, should go to the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court (i.e., arbitration). The new lawsuit, which focuses on ousting Dean Spanos as a co-trustee, presumably was drafted to navigate any potential arbitration obligation.

And that ultimately may be why this lawsuit was filed. With her attempt to force the trust to sell the team heading to arbitration, she perhaps can get to the same place if she seizes control of the trust — and thus can in her capacity as the sole trustee bundle the 36 percent plus the 15-percent chunk she individually owns and sell controlling interest to someone like Josh Harris, who was ready to bid $5 billion for 100 percent of the Broncos equity. Maybe he’d pay $2.55 billion for 51 percent of the Chargers.