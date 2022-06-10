Texans sign Mason Schreck, cut Darrell Daniels

Getty Images

The Texans signed tight end Mason Schreck on Friday, the team announced.

They cut tight end Darrell Daniels in a corresponding move.

Schreck, 28, entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Bengals in 2017. He played four seasons in Cincinnati.

Schreck appeared in 23 games with one start, seeing action on 55 offensive snaps and 277 on special teams. He has one career tackle but no other career stats.

Daniels signed with the Texans on May 23.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017. He played 12 games as a rookie before being traded to the Seahawks in 2018. He appeared in nine games for Seattle before going on waivers and being claimed by the Cardinals.

Daniels stayed in Arizona through last season and played 40 games for the Cardinals overall. He has 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Antony Auclair, Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, Seth Green and Teagan Quitoriano are the other tight ends on the Texans’ roster.