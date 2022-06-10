Tony Pollard eager to get more playing time, perhaps at slot receiver

Getty Images

With his $18.2 million cap number this season, Ezekiel Elliott is an enormous investment for the Cowboys, one who’s guaranteed to be their starting running back. But when backup Tony Pollard takes the field, the Cowboys don’t lose anything.

But if Pollard gets more playing time this year, it may be not in place of Elliott, but in addition to Elliott. Pollard said he may be on the field more as a slot receiver in 2022.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said, via the Dallas Morning News. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.”

Pollard said he’ll take any opportunity he can get to contribute.

“I definitely feel like any opportunity I’m given, I’m going to do my best to make the most of it,” Pollard said. “The more I get, the more I can benefit the team.”