Vikings waive Gabe Brkic

Getty Images

At least for now, the Vikings have determined a winner of their kicking competition.

Minnesota has waived Gabe Brkic, the team announced on Friday. That leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker currently on the roster.

The Vikings signed Brkic as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma on May 5. He’d connected on 20-of-26 field goals last season while also hitting 57-of-58 extra points for the Sooners in 2021.

Joseph re-signed with Minnesota on a restricted free agent tender in April. He hit 33-of-38 field goals and 36-of-40 extra points for the Vikings in 2021.