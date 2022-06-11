Jack Del Rio exits Twitter

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT
OTA for the Washington Commanders
The situation that culminated in a six-figure fine for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio first surfaced with a comment he made on his Twitter account. And now his Twitter account has been deleted.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post spotted it. And, indeed, it’s gone.

With the first public hearing of the January 6 committee looming, Del Rio tried to equate the insurrection to the unrest of 2020 in a tweet posted on Tuesday. The next day, he called the events of January 6 a “dustup at the Capitol” during a previously-scheduled press conference.

He later apologized for calling the attack on the Capitol a “dustup.” Thereafter, head coach Ron Rivera imposed a $100,000 fine on Del Rio.

23 responses to “Jack Del Rio exits Twitter

  3. There’s going to be a lot of comments to come about how his “free speech” was silenced. But we all now what this is: he got caught saying/doing something dumb–repulsive, really, but people like calling other people stupid, so let’s go with it–and is in hiding to avoid the shame. We all do it. Your white privilege is still intact, not to worry!

  5. Good! Get all the bigoted, sexist Fascists out of here. Trump and all the rest who want to destroy Democracy and ruin our lives need to go move in with Putin.

  7. So it was OK to burn cities by BLM, but a few 100 people are pissed because the election was a screw job. Some calls the Insurrection nonsense out and he gets fined. River boat Ron is a Facist.

  8. I wonder what would happen if a black QB spoke his mind? Just stick to playing and coaching.

  9. If you feel bad for Del Rio, think about Jon Gruden. He supposedly made some comments 11 years ago.

  13. You people act like some “woke” mob will come do this to you if you share your thoughts.
    Question: Did you accept millions of dollars to participate in a specific industry with clearly stated rules about the negative repercussions for bringing unwanted publicity to your company?
    Follow up: Do you have a platform of hundreds of thousands/millions of people who might be influenced by your comments?
    No?
    Good news! The Woke Mob will pass by your house and you will live safely with your media-induced outrage.

  16. Anyone who has a twitter account, and facebook (Meta) or whatever they call it is helping fuel all this crap to keep going. Never had either one and never will. I live very happy normal life.

  18. greenbaydean says:
    June 11, 2022 at 9:15 pm
    Way to go. Cancel culture strikes again.
    __________________________________________

    Nothing new for Del Rio. He was canceled by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.

  19. No matter how many times we see it, whether they’re here on this board or in the world around us, it ceases to amaze me how many people keep trying to say the insurrection was a non existent event or an event that just didn’t matter – you guys here on this board are all but saying it was a dust up also, you’ve lost your minds! If you had black men or women breaking into the capitol with guns, rope and zip ties, YOU are the same people would be upset they weren’t shot on site immediately! You fools wrapped in your fake flags are simply unbelievable. Rioting and looting are not ok, and sensible people understand that. I don’t know how the republicans keep trying to somehow justify beating cops, while BREAKING INTO, STEALING FROM AND VANDALIZING the US Capitol. Seriously people, no election was stolen and trying to find and kill democrats is not ok. You would beat someone to death with a bible and still somehow try to justify it in the name of the lord. Killing an unarmed black guy is not ok, people getting upset is, but riots and looting is not. Also, you way to whit guys keep dropping BLM. Plenty of people who support BLM didn’t steal or break anything. Quit trying to justify the hate group right by saying “it’s the same thing as BLM.” What the happened to you guys? Ronald Reagan would lose his sh*t on you guys. You’ve ruined a once great political party.

  20. It’s cancel culture when Del Rios is censured for speaking his mind. But it’s not cancel culture when Kaepernick is black-listed when he speaks his mind. I see how the right-wing mind works now.

  21. Get rid of the bigots sexists and all the trump people and we can all go straight to hell on little Joey Biden’s CHOO CHOO TRAIN !!!

  22. Like him or hate him everyone’s lives were better under Trump.
    Truth.

  23. We ain’t saying Jan. 6 wasn’t anything, it was troublesome., but compared to what went on in the northwest in Portland and Seattle there is NO COMPARISON !! And how many were held accountable for what went on there ???

