Lions’ John Penisini announces his retirement

Getty Images

John Penisini, a Lions 2020 draft pick, has abruptly announced his retirement.

“I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”

A defensive tackle from Utah, Penisini started 12 games as a rookie in 2020 and played in every game but one in 2021, although his playing time was significantly reduced in his second season. He hadn’t been participating in the Lions’ voluntary offseason program this year.

At age 25, Penisini’s retirement comes as a surprise. It’s the second surprise retirement out of Detroit this week; undrafted rookie Jermaine Waller also announced his retirement.