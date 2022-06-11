Panthers’ Robbie Anderson tweets that he’s thinking about retiring

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson posted a cryptic and surprising tweet on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Anderson wrote on Twitter that he’s thinking about walking away from football.

“Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson just restructured his contract in March, converting $11.675 million of his salary into a signing bonus, and he’d have to pay back that signing bonus if he were to retire. Which makes it seem unlikely that he’ll actually follow through on retiring.

Anderson announced this offseason that he would change his jersey number from 11 to 3, and the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie. Now he’s suggesting that he might change his status from active player to retired player.