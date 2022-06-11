Panthers’ Robbie Anderson tweets that he’s thinking about retiring

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson posted a cryptic and surprising tweet on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Anderson wrote on Twitter that he’s thinking about walking away from football.

“Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson just restructured his contract in March, converting $11.675 million of his salary into a signing bonus, and he’d have to pay back that signing bonus if he were to retire. Which makes it seem unlikely that he’ll actually follow through on retiring.

Anderson announced this offseason that he would change his jersey number from 11 to 3, and the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie. Now he’s suggesting that he might change his status from active player to retired player.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Panthers’ Robbie Anderson tweets that he’s thinking about retiring

  1. I’ll make this easy, he’s thinking about retiring but he’s not going to.

    $$$$$$$

  3. Society is so much better now that we have the ability to know what people are thinking when they wake up first thing in the morning and after they change their minds just before they go to bed at night.

    Maybe this narcissistic fool is hoping to get an outpouring of people begging for him to not retire.

  4. Baker Mayfield to Carolina must be a done deal then…..Anderson is All No and not All Pro so who cares.

  7. He probably thought they were going to try to sign or trade for a decent QB when he restructured his deal so, can’t say that I blame him

  8. Robbie Robby has never really been all that in love with the game of football. It shows in his performance or…lack thereof. If his heart isn’t into it, cut him.

  9. The old “I’m thinking about retiring” leverage only works if anyone actually cares if you leave. I say make the decision for him, whoever he is.

  15. Once an individual decides to quit something the actual follow through isn’t far behind. My best guess is that he takes the money for this year, plays out the string and retires with the tens of millions he’s already made.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.