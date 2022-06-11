Some folks are putting fairly big money on the Jets to win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Jets have inspired plenty of confidence among their fan base. They also have secured the faith of some bettors with discretionary money to burn.

As recently explained by David Purdum of ESPN.com, some folks have been placing big wagers on the Jets to win the Super Bowl.

In late January, just after Caesers Sportsbook put up the odds for the next Super Bowl champion, someone bet $5,000 on the Jets at 200-1 odds. In April, PointsBet took a $1,000 bet at 200-1 on the Jets. Other sports books have taken $500 wagers on the Jets to win the Super Bowl.

Purdum explains that, as of this week, the Jets are the biggest Super Bowl liability for FanDuel, Caesers, and The Borgata in Atlantic City.

“I’m not too concerned about the Jets,” Borgata sportsbook director Tom Gable told Purdum.

And for the first time in league history, a sportsbook employee has given an NFL team bulletin board material.

The odds have shifted to reflect the action on the Jets. PointsBet currently has the Jets at 100-1. Seven teams have longer odds, including the Giants at 125-1.