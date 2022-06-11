Tucker Carlson dubs Ron Rivera a “fascist moron” for fining Jack Del Rio over January 6 comments

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2022, 8:54 AM EDT
Washington Commanders Off-Season Workout
Sometimes I wonder why it feels like we’re living in two different countries within the same common borders. And then I watch some of Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, and the utterly nonsensical begins to make just a little sense.

Carlson, whose show played for a full hour without commercial breaks on Thursday night so that his viewers would be less likely to change the channel to one of the many other networks televising the first public hearing of the January 6 committee, attacked Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera last night for fining defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Mediate.com has the clip. I’ve decided to hold my nose and transcribe it.

“Jack Del Rio is a football coach, he’s defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins ’til for some reason that was unacceptable,” Carlson said. “So a few days ago Del Rio pointed out that nobody seems to talk about the BLM riots anymore. Instead they’re pretending to care about January 6. Well, he was attacked for this, ’cause you’re not allowed to like tell the truth on any level whatsoever. So he came back and said he stands by his comments. Here’s what he said.”

The show then rolled a short clip from Del Rio’s Wednesday press conference. It starts with Del Rio saying he’s respectfully expressing himself. It ends with Del Rio saying, “What did I ask? A simple question. Why are we not looking into those things?”

Curiously (or not), the clip ended before the point where Del Rio dismisses the January 6 insurrection as a “dustup at the Capitol.”

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson continued. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie.

“Then he continued this way, quote, ‘Our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.’ If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us a text and tell us what it is, ’cause we can’t. I mean, that’s just flat-out Maoist. Basically what he’s saying is, ‘Shut up. You’re no longer allowed to talk. If you disagree with the orthodoxy, you will be punished.’ This is an NFL team. And it’s happening everywhere.”

To summarize, Carlson’s staff omitted any reference to Del Rio calling the insurrection (or, as one of Carlson’s Thursday night guests suggested, an FBI plot to entrap supporters of Donald Trump) a “dustup.” Also, Carlson called a respected, two-time NFL Coach of the Year a “fascist moron.” Finally, Carlson said it’s a lie to claim that lives were lost on January 6.

And Carlson works for Fox News. Sister company of a major NFL broadcast partner. And yet the NFL, which frankly has no qualms about complaining about me to NBC whenever it sees fit, never says a word about Carlson.

Maybe the NFL is complaining about Carlson privately. If it is, it’s being brazenly ignored. As evidenced by last night’s comments about Ron Rivera and the Commanders.

We’ll be asking the league and the team for a comment in response to Carlson’s attack on Ron Rivera. Chances are that neither will have anything to say. And that’s unfortunate. At a time when not nearly enough people are telling the truth, those who are committed to it need to be willing to stand up and be counted.

16 responses to “Tucker Carlson dubs Ron Rivera a “fascist moron” for fining Jack Del Rio over January 6 comments

  2. A fine for speaking your mind seems odd. But, let’s be clear, freedom of speech does not mean you can create workplace tension and make his bosses job harder. So, would it have been better if he’d have just fired him? Probably.

  3. Agree or not he has the right to speak what’s on his mind. If we don’t like it there are plenty of other channels to tune into.

  4. Freedom of speech as it is in the constitution keeps the government from keeping anyone from speaking freely their opinions. That’s not what this is. The commanders are also within their rights to fine him and he can quit. He signed a contract and has to live up to that as well.

    The commanders are probably grandstanding and trying to get on the right side of public opinion. Distracting people from their issues. I don’t think we are that dumb.

    IMO I think it would have been appropriate for the coach to say he is free to believe what he wants, we support his right to say it, and we vehemently disagree with him. Leave it at that.

  5. So had jack del rio stated he was upset about what happened on Jan 6. In a public comment, he never would have gotten fined.

    Have a different opinion than the head coach, and you’re screwed. Pathetic.

  6. I’m any other team but the Commanders I would be on board. This is a publicity stunt to try to regain some sense of decency from a good ol boy team.

    You don’t get to pick when and where freedom of speech is or isn’t allowed.

    Journalists of all people should understand this. But fortunately for us when it comes to the media, new laws are in the works to shut down the real lies. If only everybody just spoke their minds and didn’t cower to the management. Especially the media.

  8. Del Rio is a joke of a coach and now a huge embarrassment there are many reasons to fire him let alone fine him .

  9. Fox were so afraid it’s viewers may tune into watch the hearings if they went to commercials they went 2 hours without any. That tells you plenty. .

  10. Tucker is a clown but he is right in this case, like a broken clock. I would sue, 1st Amendment and all that. They can fire him but they cannot fine him.

  12. Wondering how many people have to die before it’s not just a “dustup”? Can’t say I agree with the fine, but republicans have gotten so flipping stupid since Trump that I really don’t care at this point. Never thought I’d long for the days of GWB but here we are….

  13. I’m tired of people miss quoting the first amendment.

    The First amendment means the government cannot prevent you from saying something. It does not mean that there are not implications from private and non-government entities for what you said.

    If you disagreed have a friend show you how to use Google.

  14. Fox New is just being Fox News. Del Rio needs to remember that he is in the entertainment biz and pissing off some (not all) customers is a no-no regardless of the US Constitution.

  15. Given how turrible the Washington defence was last year, perhaps Del Rio should be focused on that rather than inconsequential ‘dustups.’
    If they underperform again despite the abundant and highly drafted talent, that’s more than enough reason to fire him regardless of what he said.

  16. Does this really need to be pointed out: Of course we Americans are free to speak as we wish, but that does not inure us to consequences … lawsuits for defamation, prosecution if we incite a riot or a punch in the nose if, for example, you call your co-worker’s wife a drunken trollop. Del Rio spoke freely, but he embarrassed the organization he works for — a “dust-up” where five people died — and was subject to consequences. Rivera was right to fine him.

