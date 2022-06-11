Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

The first episode of It Needed To Be Said features Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus saying plenty of things about his departure from the Chiefs. Hill also says a few things about his new quarterback, and about his former one.

“I’ve had a chance to see Tua [Tagovailoa] throw the ball, to myself, but. . . . he’s that dude, bro,” Hill said. “Like, what a lot of people don’t know, like, I’m not just sitting just saying this because he’s my quarterback now. . . . like, I’m not trying to get more targets right now, but what I’m trying to say is Tua is that deal, bro. . . . Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude.”

Hill’s co-host, Julius Collins, then asked Hill who has the stronger arm, Tua or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said.

“So which one would you rather have, the deep ball where you gotta scramble around the field to try to go find it, or do you want that accuracy to hit you breadbasket on the run?” Collins asked Hill.

“I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70,” Hill said. “And the rest is history.”

Hill added that his game in Miami will consist of a lot more than tracking long throws.

“I love the deep ball, but guess what though? I done expanded my game,” Hill said. “So now I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now. I’m doing intermediate routes. I’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route. You know, right now, right in my chest. So I can do the rest. I make you look good now.”

Hill pointed out that, during a game without Mahomes in 2019, he made Matt Moore look pretty good, while Mahomes was out with a knee injury.

“I just want people to understand I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback,” Hill said. “I love you, Matt Moore. Versus the Minnesota Vikings. If you don’t remember that game, 150 and one touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. And Tua T. is 10-10 Matt Moores. I love Matt Moore, but Tua T. is 10 Matt Moores.” (Hill had six catches for 140 yards and a touchdown that day.)

So, again, it will be very interesting to see how the Chiefs do without Hill, and how Hill does without Mahomes. But here’s the simple truth. Hill’s boasting will serve only to put more pressure on Tua to perform at a high level in 2022.