Birmingham Stallions lose, USFL has no more undefeated teams

Getty Images

The last remaining undefeated team in the USFL has lost.

The Birmingham Stallions, who headed into Saturday night’s game a perfect 8-0, lost 17-15 to the previously 1-7 Houston Gamblers.

Birmingham might seem to owe some of its success to home-field advantage, given that every USFL regular-season game is played in Birmingham, but there’s really no reason to think home-field advantage matters in the USFL, where all eight teams live and work in Birmingham all season, and the crowds aren’t large enough for noise to make a difference.

The 8-1 Stallions have already clinched one of the USFL’s four playoff berths. The regular season ends next weekend, followed by two playoff games and then the USFL championship game on July 3 in Canton, Ohio.