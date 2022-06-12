Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110M hurdles in history

Getty Images

Devon Allen is trying to make the Eagles as a wide receiver this year, but Sunday brought a reminder that he’s a gifted track athlete as well.

Allen ran the 110 meter hurdles in 12.84 seconds during the New York Grand Prix in New York City on Sunday. That was good enough to win the race and it was also the third-fastest time that anyone has ever posted in that event. Aries Merritt set the world record of 12.80 seconds in 2012.

Allen’s track resume includes trips to the last two Olympics as a member of the United States team. He finished fifth in Rio in 2016 and fourth in Tokyo last summer.

He also played football at Oregon and signed with the Eagles in April.

“When I’m doing so much — like football and track, trying to balance them both — I need to be really conscious of my recovery, my sleep, my diet, everything like that,” Allen said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. So it had me locked in a little bit more, and obviously it’s working out.”

Allen plans to race in Europe before the U.S. Championships from June 23-26 and the World Championships on July 15-24. He’ll then report to Eagles camp to continue his bid for a spot in the NFL.