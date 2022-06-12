Henry Ruggs’s lawyers want blood-alcohol evidence excluded from prosecution

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs had an illegally high concentration of alcohol in his blood when he smashed his Corvette at 156 mph into another car last year, killing the young woman driving it. Ruggs, facing years behind bars, is arguing through his lawyers that the blood sample used to confirm that he was legally intoxicated should be excluded from the trial of the charges pending against him.

Via the Associated Press, Ruggs’s lawyers contend that police lacked a basis for having a judge authorize a warrant to obtain blood from Ruggs without his consent.

True probable cause did not exist,” attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued in a filing submitted last month. “The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs’s involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Because Ruggs was hospitalized, he did not undergo a field sobriety test to determine potential impairment. Per the paperwork filed by Ruggs’s lawyers, a police officer asked his supervisor what to do. The supervisor said that “driving behavior and death alone is going to get you a warrant all day.”

A hearing will be held next month on the issue. A preliminary hearing in the case was moved from the coming week to September, due to the challenge to the securing of the blood sample.

The issue underscores the difference between factual guilt and legal guilt. Ultimately, the prosecution must present sufficient evidence to prove legal guilt, in a manner that respects all rights of the accused. Even if Ruggs was impermissibly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, his rights can’t be trampled in an effort to prove it.

Still, what’s law enforcement supposed to do when a driver is injured in the crash and in need of medical care? Conduct a sobriety test before letting him get in the ambulance?

There has to be a way to balance the rights of the driver with the rights of the victim. Especially where, as in this case, Ruggs’s lawyers don’t seem to be challenging the accuracy of the test result.

The mere existence of the argument shows that anything and everything will be fair game when it comes to proving that Ruggs is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of all elements of the charges against him — including a potential defense based on the possible existence of reasonable doubt as to whether Ruggs or his girlfriend was driving the car. Rumors have lingered for months that, eventually, Ruggs potentially will contest that point. If he’ll fight the question of whether BAC evidence that points squarely to guilty should be rejected, any reasonably plausible argument is on the table.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Henry Ruggs’s lawyers want blood-alcohol evidence excluded from prosecution

  2. In NY even if you’re done cold sober you get a blood test in an accident with injuries.

  3. In NY even if you’re stone cold sober you get a blood test in an accident with injuries.

  4. Lawyers are going to make sure they get every penny possible from this guy. Less to go to the victims family in a civil case. Don’t know who’s the worse in this matter.

  5. A judge authorized the warrant, it’s not like they took the blood without a warrant. If this works this will show that there’s two levels of justice in this country, one system for those with money and one for those without.

  6. another example of having a money and a good lawyer. the color of justice is green.

  7. I am a raiders fan but this is disgusting. No probable cause to check his blood? There was a woman screaming as she burned alive. Ruggs should be in jail right now.

  8. I don’t know how lawyers can live with themselves let alone sleep at night when they do stuff like this.

    A woman is dead because this slimeball did something not only illegal, but highly irresponsible.

    Any half decent judge will laugh at the defense and boot them out of his courtroom.

  9. 100% believe that everyone deserves legal representation, but this defense lawyer trying everything they can to get this guy off on some BS technicality is reprehensible. Ruggs was driving the car intoxicated and at an excessive rate of speed and due to his actions a young woman lost her life. Now the lawyer doing everything he can to manufacture an iota of doubt to exonerate this entitled PoC is disgusting. There is a reason lawyers rank right up there with used car salesmen and telemarketers as scum of the earth.

  11. As a commercial driver we are required to submit to a blood draw even if it’s just injury not death and both Indiana And South Carolina where I live now require a chemical test in any crash that results in death no matter what

  12. This is a miserable tragedy and Henry Ruggs should be held accountable based on legally admissible evidence. As alarming as it might sound. Only legal admissible evidence can be used to get a conviction and, in order to secure a search warrant for a blood draw, the police are required to present an affidavit setting forth probable cause for the search. In most jurisdictions, a fatality arising from an automobile crash does not provide probable cause to get a blood draw unless there is additional evidence suggesting that some form of intoxication was involved with the driving. Without knowing what is in the affidavit, it is impossible to determine if the presiding judge or magistrate made the decision to authorize with sufficient evidence. As outsiders, we can only hope that the judge/magistrate had sufficient grounds and that the blood results will not be suppressed. Generally speaking, such authorizations are not made lightly.

  13. The wheels of justice is smeared with victims blood every time. I can only hope he losses EVERY MOTION, is found guilty of the charges given, and starts paying his debt to society AND the family.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.