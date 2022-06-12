Jamal Adams: Shoulder, fingers “good now” after surgeries

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams missed the final weeks of last season after having shoulder surgery and he took another trip to the operating room after he went on injured reserve.

Adams told reporters earlier this week that he also had surgery to fuse the two middle fingers on his left hand. Adams demonstrated that he won’t be able to fully extend the fingers during his press conference and said he did it for “the love of the game” as well as a chance to feel like he’ll be playing with two arms for the first time in a while.

“Been going through that for two years now,’’ Adams said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever. But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble. . . . I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let’s go.”

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said earlier this year that he still believes Adams can be a difference maker in Seattle. Being at full health can only help Adams’ bid to prove him right.