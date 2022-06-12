Report: Terry McLaurin unlikely to be at minicamp

Getty Images

DK Metcalf didn’t attend the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp last week and another wide receiver from the 2019 draft class appears to be on track to miss one this week.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Terry McLaurin travelled to Florida on Sunday to resume his workouts and that he is unlikely to attend Commanders minicamp. The three-day minicamp opens on Tuesday and McLaurin, who has been working on his own throughout the offseason, would be subject to over $95,000 in fines if he misses the entire camp.

McLaurin is looking for a new contract as he moves into the final year of his rookie deal. Jhabvala reports there’s been some progress on that front, but that the two sides remain far apart as the offseason program comes to an end.

McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season.